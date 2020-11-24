Automotive Brake System Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global automotive brake system market is expected to record a 7.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The brakes are one of the important parts of the vehicle, and without it, the vehicle cannot be used for travel. The brakes, which serve to reduce vehicle speed, should not be too weak or too efficient to avoid the adverse effects of sudden brakes. Brake types include disc brakes and drum brakes. Disc brakes are made of cast iron or a composite of carbon-carbon and ceramic-matrix and are attached to rotating wheels. To stop the wheel, a friction material in the form of brake pads exerts force on both sides of the disc, creating friction, which in turn slows or stops the wheel. Drum brakes are traditionally used brakes in which friction is caused by a set of pads or shoes that exert a force on a rotating drum-shaped part known as a brake drum.

The following players are covered in this report:

Aisin Seiki

Akebono Brake Industry

Autoliv

Brembo

Continental

Federal-Mogul Holdings

Haldex

Knorr-Bremse

Nissin Kogyo

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO

ZF Friedrichshafen

Automotive Brake System Market segmentation by Type

Antilock Braking System (ABS)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Automotive Brake System Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Brake System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Brake System Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Brake System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Brake System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Brake System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

