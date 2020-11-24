Automotive Brake Friction Product Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

Applying the brake creates automotive brake friction between the vehicle’s wheels and the road surface. Brakes are primarily intended to stop or reduce the vehicle’s speed. Automotive brake friction products consist of all components that help the vehicle to stop or reduce speed. Automotive brake friction products consist of a variety of products such as brake pads, brake drums, brake shoes, discs and liners. Typically, brake pads consist of plating with asbestos or semi-steel on the back side facing the brake disc. They convert the vehicle’s kinetic energy into mechanical energy and help stop the vehicle. Also, in the disc brake system, the caliper mounted on the disc contains two brake pads. In the case of a drum brake, it pushes the brake friction product, such as the brake shoe, outward and stops the rotation motion of the brake drum.

The following players are covered in this report:

Federal Mogul

Bosch

TMD GROUP

TRW Automotive

MAT Holdings

ATE

ICER

BREMBO

Util Group

ABS Friction

Metek GmbH

ITT Corporation

AKEBONO Group

Automotive Brake Friction Product Market segmentation by Type

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Brake Lining

Automotive Brake Friction Product Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicle

LCV(Light Commercial Vehicle)

HCV(Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Brake Friction Product industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Brake Friction Product Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Brake Friction Product Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Brake Friction Product Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Brake Friction Product Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

