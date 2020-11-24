Automotive Blockchain Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The automotive blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.19% during the forecast period. Automotive blockchain is used to track data and store it for automotive-related processes. This includes various processes such as smart contracts, IoT, as well as other processes related to car sales, service, warranty claim processing and other related processes. Car-related data stored on the blockchain is genuine and cannot be disturbed by system users. Therefore, we provide safer and more secure data to our customers. It also helps buyers and sellers avoid intermediaries or third parties involved in transactions or other processes. The automotive blockchain includes applications and solutions that help the system function better. It includes middleware that acts as a bridge between the application and the database for data storage and retrieval.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM Corporation

carVertical

Helbiz

ShiftMobility

BigchainDB

XAIN

Automotive Blockchain Market segmentation by Type

Public

Private

Consortium

Automotive Blockchain Market segmentation by Application

Manufacturing

Supply Chain Logistics

Retail Finance & Leasing

Mobility Solutions

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Blockchain industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Blockchain Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Blockchain Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Blockchain Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Blockchain Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

