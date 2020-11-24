European Healthcare Packaging Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2026

The European healthcare packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective and disposable healthcare products. Additionally, the increasing investment for the development of innovative and easy-to-use healthcare packaging products is also anticipated to expand the European healthcare packaging market size. Additionally, the presence of medical packaging legislation in Europe which ensures the safe and sustainable packaging in the healthcare sector is also driving the growth of the healthcare packaging industry during the forecast period.

Moreover, the changing lifestyle across the region coupled with the increasing cases of chronic disease across the region is considerably fuelling the growth of the region’s pharmaceutical industry. This growth in the region’s pharmaceutical industry shares will directly impact the growth of the European healthcare packaging market. Furthermore, the increasing healthcare expenditure by both public and private means is also significantly high across the Member States of the European Union (EU). For instance, in 2017, the healthcare expenditure in France and Germany was equivalent to 11.3% of GDP. Therefore, increased healthcare spending will also drive the growth of the European healthcare packaging market.

Market Coverage

Market numbers available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered (By End-Use Vertical, By Material Type)

Regions Covered-(UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Competitive Landscape-Schott AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, Nelipak Corp., Amcor plc, Parkside Flexibles Ltd., and others

Europe Healthcare Packaging Market Report Segment

By End-Use Vertical

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

By Material Type

Polymer

Paper & Paperboard

Others (Glass and Metals)

Europe Healthcare Packaging Market – Segment by Region

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Amcor Plc

Overveiw

Amcor Plc in Healthcare Packaging Landscape

Recent Developments

Bilcare Ltd.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Hamer Packaging Technology, S.L.

Huhtamaki Oyj

KP Holding GmbH & Co.

Nelipak Corp.

Origin Pharma Packaging

Parkside Flexibles Ltd.

PAXXUS, Inc.

Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd.

Schott AG

SGD S.A.

