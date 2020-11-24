European Healthcare Packaging Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2026

The European healthcare packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective and disposable healthcare products. Additionally, the increasing investment for the development of innovative and easy-to-use healthcare packaging products is also anticipated to expand the European healthcare packaging market size. Additionally, the presence of medical packaging legislation in Europe which ensures the safe and sustainable packaging in the healthcare sector is also driving the growth of the healthcare packaging industry during the forecast period.
Moreover, the changing lifestyle across the region coupled with the increasing cases of chronic disease across the region is considerably fuelling the growth of the region’s pharmaceutical industry. This growth in the region’s pharmaceutical industry shares will directly impact the growth of the European healthcare packaging market. Furthermore, the increasing healthcare expenditure by both public and private means is also significantly high across the Member States of the European Union (EU). For instance, in 2017, the healthcare expenditure in France and Germany was equivalent to 11.3% of GDP. Therefore, increased healthcare spending will also drive the growth of the European healthcare packaging market.
Market Coverage
- Market numbers available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered (By End-Use Vertical, By Material Type)
- Regions Covered-(UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)
- Competitive Landscape-Schott AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, Nelipak Corp., Amcor plc, Parkside Flexibles Ltd., and others
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Europe Healthcare Packaging Market Report Segment
By End-Use Vertical
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical Devices
By Material Type
- Polymer
- Paper & Paperboard
- Others (Glass and Metals)
Europe Healthcare Packaging Market – Segment by Region
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Amcor Plc
- Overveiw
- Amcor Plc in Healthcare Packaging Landscape
- Recent Developments
- Bilcare Ltd.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Gerresheimer AG
- Hamer Packaging Technology, S.L.
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- KP Holding GmbH & Co.
- Nelipak Corp.
- Origin Pharma Packaging
- Parkside Flexibles Ltd.
- PAXXUS, Inc.
- Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd.
- Schott AG
- SGD S.A.
