Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

The global Power Line Communication (PLC) market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 17.3% during 2019-2025. Powerline communication is a relatively new field of communication. It is a communication technology that allows data to be transmitted through an existing power cable. Using the power line as a communication medium is also a cost-effective method compared to other methods, as the existing infrastructure is used and all households connected to the power line network have electric wires. The potential implementation of PLCs with a focus on Internet access is being adopted in various European and Asian countries and in the United States.

Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Key Segments:

By type

Narrowband PLC

Broadband PLC

By solution

PLC via AC line

PLC via DC line

By component

Coupling capacitor

Line trap device

Transmitter and receiver

Line tuner

Others (hybrids and filters, master oscillators and amplifiers, protection and grounding equipment)

By application

Commerce

Residential

car

Oil gas

Communication

distribution

Health care

