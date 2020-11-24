Asia-Pacific Healthcare Packaging Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2026

The Asia-Pacific healthcare packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The regional growth of the healthcare packaging industry is attributed to the continuously expanding capabilities of the healthcare sector in the Asia-Pacific. The growing healthcare industry of the region is also serving the medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging market growth.

Moreover, access to healthcare services is improving significantly in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the increasing disposable income among the middle-class population. This, in turn, is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific healthcare packaging market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the development of tighter and more stringent healthcare regulations is considerably driving the requirements for improved patient safety, authentic medical device consumption, and thus more reliable supply chain partners.

This is expected to significantly impact the Asia-Pacific healthcare packaging industry size. Moreover, improving R&D activities in the healthcare packaging industry for the more time-tested material science and designs will also increase the shares of the Asia-Pacific healthcare packaging market. In addition to this, the expansion of global healthcare packaging companies in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the easy availability of raw material and low labor wages will also drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

