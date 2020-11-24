Termite Control Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Termite Control Market is estimated at USD 3.13 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5%.

The main factors driving the market were the increased presence of termite control service providers in developing countries and the number of pest attacks related to climate change.

Termites are infected by unsanitary conditions, population growth in various countries, and improper waste management. Termites are small ant-like insects that feed on dead plants and trees or other wood materials.

The leading players in the market include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Dow Chemical Company (US), Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan), and FMC Corporation (US).

On the basis of the termite control market has been segmented into the following:

Subterranean termites

Drywood termites

Dampwood termites

Others (conehead termites and desert termites)

On the basis of control method

Chemical

Physical & mechanical

Biological

Others (radiation and environmental control)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Termite Control industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Termite Control Market Report

1. What was the Termite Control Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Termite Control Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Termite Control Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

