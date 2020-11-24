Global Digital Logistics Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

The digital logistics market is expected to grow at an annual average of 8 % during the forecast period 2020-2025 as the adoption of advanced technologies increases with continued efforts to reduce associated costs. Features such as inventory, order and delivery. This visibility dynamically increases response times to logistics events, reducing inventory levels across the network. The digitalization trend has paved the way for new supply chain-class logistics applications. It has been developed with the integration of core warehouse and transport management systems to implement an efficient process model.

Global Digital Logistics Market: Competitive Players

JDA Software Pvt Ltd, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, DigiLogistics Technology Ltd, Advantech Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited UTI Worldwide Inc., SAP SE, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung SDS), are some of the major players operating in the global digital logistics market.

Digital Logistics Market Segmentations

By Services

Consulting Services

• System Integration Services

• Other Services

By Applications

Warehouse management

Labor management

Transportation management

By Verticals

Oil and Gas

Healthcare and Life Science

Government, Defense and Aerospace

Automotive

Telecommunication and IT

Chemical

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the Global Digital Logistics Market from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Global Digital Logistics Market Report

1. What was the Global Digital Logistics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Global Digital Logistics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Global Digital Logistics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

