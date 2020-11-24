Tissue Paper Market: Top Industry Expansion Strategies & Segments 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the tissue paper market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global tissue paper market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

Tissue paper products are playing an important role in providing hygienic, comfortable, and safe lifestyles. Based on product application, attributes such as strength, weight, softness, and absorbency are defined. Tissue paper products serve both, hygiene and sanitation purposes, and are used at homes or in public places (away from home). On the basis of application, tissue papers are manufactured from virgin pulp, recycled pulp, or both. Certain qualities of tissue paper such as softness, moisture absorption, and strength are defined as per the usage. As tissue papers helps reduce bacterial impact and safeguard human life, the demand for tissue paper is increasing exponentially across the world.

North America to Maintain a Leading Position in the Global Tissue Paper Market

Prior to 2014, the North America tissue paper market failed to grow as per its potential, due to various factors such as the negative impact of retail industries and slowdown in the population growth rate. However, in 2018, the tissue paper market of North America has flourished, owing to an increase in production capacities, raw material prices, and use of advanced technologies.

Value added innovation becomes a key of success to drive market growth. For instance,

In 2016 , a U.K.-based company, Better All Around, launched Ora paper towel in the U.S. market. The unique format and key attributes of this towel resulted in easy market penetration.

Tissue consumption in North America has increased mainly due to strong commercial business activities and increase in tissue trading, which propels the growth of the market. The demand for lightweight tissue paper and small-sized sheets has reduced in recent years. Progress in the commercial sector contributes to the major growth of AfH toweling products, which are heavy in weight as compared to the traditional ones.

Inclusion of Advanced Manufacturing Processes to Gain Traction

eTAD and QRT are machines developed recently, and aimed at fulfilling the demand gaps of tissue paper in the market across the world. Key players are investing more on innovation and advanced manufacturing processes for enhancing the tissue paper quality in terms of smoothness, absorptivity, and less energy consumption. eTAD and QRT processes involve the production of structured tissue with varying speed after the wet pressing process. Through the Air Dried (TAD) process gives silky & soft, high quality, and good absorption attributes to the tissue paper, it consumes more energy during manufacturing. NTT technology introduced by Valmet produced structured tissue paper sheets that require less energy. This machine is widely accepted in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Global Market Gaining Momentum Due to Growth of Tourism Sector

The tourism sector is providing multiple opportunities for the global tissue paper market. The habit of carrying pocket-sized tissue papers or wet wipes or facial tissues in a handbag or travel kit has become a hygiene maintenance practice for consumers. This helps increase the preference of away-from-home tissue paper. Tissue papers are cost-effective and restricted to single use, and hence, reduce unexpected occurrences of allergies during traveling. Anti-bacterial gel in facial tissues provides a hygienic approach for sweat wipes. The consumption of bath and toilet tissue paper is also gaining traction due to the increasing number of hotels and tourists.

Increasing Affluence of Urban Population to Bolster Demand for Tissue Paper

Increasing urban population and growing concerns among consumers regarding hygiene in order to prevent spreading of harmful diseases are propelling the growth of the tissue paper market, globally. Manufactures and converters identified an increase in the consumption of tissue paper.

Upgrading production capacities and targeting untapped markets are opportunities for market penetration. It has been observed that, the growing and aging population are responsible for driving the growth of the global market. Along with this, changing lifestyles in middle and upper class families contributes to an increase in the consumption of tissue paper. The urban middle class families of China are spending more on living quality life. Increasing health awareness among people is also surging the demand for tissue paper. The growing and geriatric population results in significant demand for hygiene and healthcare products.