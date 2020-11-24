Automotive Augmented Reality Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The augmented reality automotive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% over the forecast period. The vehicle’s AR is an advanced version of the existing HUD system. Allows relevant information to be displayed interactively in front of the driver from time to time depending on the situation. Information is conveniently displayed in a slightly distant field of view. It is displayed on the windshield or other transparent screen nearby. Driven by the evolution of augmented reality head mounted displays, there is a significant increase in demand for AR technology in the automotive sector. These automotive head-up displays (HUDs) are considered to take AR technology to the next level, and more and more vehicles are installing AR technology to increase driver safety. The HUD is equipped with a transparent display screen, which enhances driver comfort and safety, especially by providing directions and directions without the need for the driver to change his or her line of sight.

The following players are covered in this report:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

DigiLens Inc.

Garmin Limited

General Motors

Harman International Industries Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

LG Business Solutions

MicroVision, Inc.

Nippon Seiki Co, Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

WayRay SA

Yazaki Corporation

Automotive Augmented Reality Market segmentation by Type

AR HUD Navigation

AR HUD ACC

AR HUD LDW

Advanced AR HUD

Automotive Augmented Reality Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

