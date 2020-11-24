Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.0% from 2019 to 2025. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most advanced technologies in computer science. It relates to human intelligence through similar traits such as language comprehension, reasoning, learning, problem solving, etc. Manufacturers in the market witness tremendous fundamental intellectual problems in technology development and modification. In addition, the growth of the automotive industry is expected to drive the automotive artificial intelligence market. The automotive industry has experienced the potential of artificial intelligence and is one of the major industries using AI to amplify and mimic human behavior. In addition, the emergence of standards such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Alert, and growing demand for convenience features are drawing automotive suppliers to AI.

The following players are covered in this report:

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Alphabet Inc. (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Harman International Industries Inc. (US)

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market segmentation by Type

Automatic Drive

ADAS

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market segmentation by Application

Passanger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

