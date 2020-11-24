Automotive Antifreeze Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Antifreeze is an additive that helps manage the temperature of the vehicle engine by lowering the freezing point and increasing the boiling point of the cooling system. It can be developed by organic acids, inorganic salts, azoles, or a combination of all three. Prevents the rigid enclosure from bursting due to expansion. Initially, methanol was the main component of engine coolant as an antifreeze, and it was widely used in windshield fluid, but later, due to the frequent replacement and corrosion of metals used in engines and cooling systems, especially aluminum, its use gradually declined. Methanol-based antifreeze is replaced by an antifreeze based on ethylene glycol, which is less volatile and requires less replacement.

The following players are covered in this report:

Castrol

Exxon Mobil

Halfords Group

Prestone Products

Rock Oil Company

Valvoline

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

TOTAL

KOST

Motul

Automotive Antifreeze Market segmentation by Type

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerin

Automotive Antifreeze Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Antifreeze industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Antifreeze Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Antifreeze Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Antifreeze Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Antifreeze Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

