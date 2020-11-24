Temporary Power Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Temporary Power Market is estimated to reach USD 3.86 Billion in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%.

Temporary power is an independent power supply that supports various fields as power supply in situations such as power outages and power outages. It is a continuous, uninterrupted and reliable power source that enables end users to run their equipment and tools over an extended period of time. The main end users are events, utilities, construction and mining.

Some of the leading players in the temporary power market are Aggreko PLC (U.K.), APR Energy Inc. (U.S.), Ashtead Group Plc (U.K.), Caterpillar Inc.(U.S.), Power Electrics (U.K.), Speedy Hire (U.S.), United Rentals (U.S.), Cummins Inc.(U.S.), Hertz Corporation(U.S.), Kohler (U.S.)

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Gas

Others (Dual Fuel & HFO Generators, and Mobile Gas Turbine)

By Power Rating

Less than 80 kW

81 kW–280 kW

281 kW–600 kW

Above 600 kW

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Temporary Power industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Temporary Power Market Report

1. What was the Temporary Power Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Temporary Power Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Temporary Power Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

