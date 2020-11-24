Smart Cities Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2019 -2025

Smart Cities Market size is expected to grow from USD 410.8 billion in 2019 to USD 820.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14%.

As awareness of smart everything’ is increasing, the concept of smart city is also drawing attention. This is essentially the end result of any brokerage technology. In addition, support from central/federal governments, municipal governments and dedicated government agencies has made a major contribution to leading the global market. In addition, financing and financing models, governance structures, technological ecosystems and advances in infrastructure are playing an important role in smart city deployment.

Key Market Players

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Smart Cities Key Market Segments:

By Functional Area

Smart Governance & Smart Education

Smart Energy

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Mobility

Smart Healthcare

Smart Building

Facility Management Systems

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global ## industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Global Smart Cities Market Report

1. What was the Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2.What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the ## Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

