Synthetic fibers Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The increasing application of synthetic fibers further contributes to the growth of the synthetic fibers market during the forecast period. There is a significant requirement for sensitive fiber and fabric for industrial and engineering application in textile industry. In composite materials manufacture fibers are now being combined to improve on the mechanical properties, especially stiff and flexible fibers in a matrix.

Therefore, there is need to characterize some flexible conventional fibers like nylon with other technical fibers to determine their applicability in hybridization in composite material manufacture or production. The polymer-coated textiles are plastic compound materials including substrate and coat observed together over a definite coating process to deliver supplementary properties for the structure. The other examples include protective clothing for firemen, waterproof jackets, and seat upholstery for cars.

The polymer-coated textile system has two or more layers, include thin continuous polymeric layer and textile fabric. The combination of various properties of each layer determines the overall properties of the system. The textile substrate contributes to the strength (tear and tensile), elongation and dimensional properties of the system. The polymer coat enables to introduce resistance to penetration and impermeability, as well as improve fabric abrasion. The coat provides shielding from electromagnetic interference (EMI)/radiofrequency interference (RFI), introduce antimicrobial properties and increases conductivity. The other products are used in carpeting, protective clothing, fuel cells, or home furnishing applications.

Emerging economies likely to account significant contribution in the synthetic fibers market

The synthetic fibers market is rapidly expanding in the emerging markets such as Asia-Pacifc. The market is witnessing a dynamic growth specifically in the ASEAN countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines. Moreover, as a result of urbanization, growing energy demands, climate change and technological advancements, plastic manufacturers are focusing on adapting latest technology in order to manufacture advanced materials based on synthetic fibers. Furthermore, the demand of synthetic fiber shares a synergic relationship with the automotive production in the region. ASEAN countries are pegged to be a driver of automotive industry in the Asia Pacific. Automotive production in the ASEAN countries has increased significantly from past years. This is expected to increase the demand of advanced polymers such as synthetic for use in vehicle interior.

Furthermore, the chemical industry in Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing a prominent growth owing to recent mergers and acquisitions from the key players in the region followed by increasing investment in R&D of new chemicals in order to gain market traction. For instance, BASF has invested in setting up an R&D center in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Moreover, as the middle-class population is increasing across all the developing countries in the region, the demand of advanced chemicals and polymers based synthetic fibers is expected to increase significantly in the future years for application in automotive, textile and home furnishing applications.

Global Synthetic fibers Market Segmentation

By Type

Acrylics

Polyolefin

Polyester

Nylon

Other (Acetate)

By Application

Automotive

Textiles

Home Furnishing

Filtration

Other (Medical)

Global Synthetic fibers Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd.

BASF SE

China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Indorama Corp.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Lenzing AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

NV Bekaert SA

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Sika AG

SGL Carbon

Teijin Group

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Barnet GmbH & Co. KG

