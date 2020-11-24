Global 3D Printing Material Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global 3D printing material market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Major factors that are propelling the growth of the market are the uses of 3D printing material in the aerospace, and healthcare industry. Using 3D printing technology aerospace sector is now able to make complex body parts without a burden of assembling, which helps the manufacturer to reduce the overall cost, such as assembling cost, labor cost, and others, also use of this technology makes the whole process time-efficient and improve the quality of the product. Now the healthcare industry is also using 3D printing technology to make complex & body implants, medicine, and others.

Request a Free Sample of our Global 3D Printing Material Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/3d-printing-material-market

The aerospace industry is the very first industry that has been using 3D printing technology since the early 1980s. The aerospace industry contributes more than 15% of 3D printing technology’s revenue. The demand for aircraft is increasing as commercial air travel is increasing day by day, in the last 20 years nearly 38,000 new aircraft ordered. The aerospace manufacturer had been using additive manufacturing for the production process. To get rid of the additive manufacturing process, 3D printing technology come to play. 3D printing materials, such as metals, polymers, and other strong material are used to manufacture the body parts of the aircraft.

3D print technology can produce weight reductions of between 40-60%. For this lightweight property of the 3D printing material, it reduces air drag by 2.1%, which in turn reduces fuel costs by 5.41%. Besides, 3D printing can produce hundreds of thousands of parts without relying on expensive tooling changes involved with traditional manufacturing processes. “Tool-less” production requires less energy since modified parts or upgrades can be produced as needed, alleviating the need for costly storage.

In the healthcare industry, 3D printing technology has three major applications, they are bioprinting, 3D models for the preparation of surgery, manufacturing of the surgical instruments, and manufacturing of the custom-made prosthetics. These creates demand for different 3D printing materials which is contributing to market growth. 3D printing bio-ink material is used to print tissues and organoids. Researchers are also trying to use 3D printing technology as cheaper alternatives to human organ transplants. 3D printing material is used in creating patient-specific organ replicas that surgeons can be used to practice before performing complicated operations.

Complex surgical instruments, such as forceps, hemostats, scalpel handles, and clamps can be manufactured using 3D printing technology. Also, it is used to make tinny sterile tools to operate on tiny areas without causing unnecessary extra damage to the patient. To make prosthetic limbs that are customized to suit and fit the wearer 3D printing technology is used. The traditional way of manufacturing prosthetic limbs is very lengthy, 3D printing technology has made the whole process faster.

A full Report of Global 3D Printing Material Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/3d-printing-material-market

Global 3D Printing Material Market Segmentation

By Type

Metal

Ceramic

Plastic

Other

By End-User

Healthcare

Aerospace

Automotive

Education

Others

Global 3D Printing Material Market by Regional

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

3D Systems, Corp.

3DCERAM (Sinto Group)

Aniwaa Pte. Ltd.

Arcam AB (A General Electric Additive Company)

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Evonik Industries AG

Formlabs Inc

Höganäs AB

Kwambio, Inc.

Lithoz GmbH

Makerbot Industries, LLC

Materialise N.V.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Renishaw PLC

Relativity Space, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Sandvik AB

Stratasys Ltd.

The Exone Company

Xact Metal, Inc.

Xometry, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/3d-printing-material-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404