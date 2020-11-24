Global Digital Utility Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global digital utility market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven due to the increasing use of unpredictable renewable energy sources in power generation which has caused an imbalance of energy demand and supply. For managing this, utilities, independent power producers and other energy companies are exploring effective ways. The companies are leveraging digital technology for improving the accessibility and efficiency of renewable energy technologies. Moreover, growing smart city projects further provide substantial opportunity to market growth during the forecast period. However, the high initial cost of installation further expected to hinder the market growth.

Global Digital Utility Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Hardware

Software and Services

By Network

Retail

Generation

Transmission and Distribution

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Capgemini Service SAS

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

DXC Technology Co.

Eaton Corp.

General Electric Co.

FANUC Corp.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Leidos, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetScout Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Tieto Group

