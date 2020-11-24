Silicone Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The increasing application in the end-user industries such as electrical & electronics, transportation, construction, personal care & pharma, textiles, and others boost the growth of the silicone market during the forecast period. The silicone coating is used in the construction industry to make it stronger so that it lasts a longer period. A silicone adhesives bond diverse material includes granite, steel, concrete, plastic, and glass. For these properties of silicone, it is used in architecture and engineering. To make dramatic glass facades or curved silicon is used. High product demand on account of its high strength and moisture resistance is the factor that shows a positive impact on the silicone industry in the construction sector. The construction sector is expected to be led by India, China, and the US due to the large pool of population, stable economy, and high demand for silicon.

In the computer technology and telecommunication industry, silicone is used in micro, and macro electronics, and electrical power distribution and also used to seal and encapsulate in highly sensitive circuits and microprocessors to semiconductors. They enable electronic components to remain protected from moisture, corrosion, appliances, airplanes, cars, and extreme heat among others. Due to its strong coating properties, the invention of many innovative technological and electronic devices is possible, for this coating property in the manufacturing process assembling part became easy. The factor such as the rising use of enhanced technologies, such as 4K Ultra HD and smart home technology is fuelling the growth of the electronic sector in the silicone market.

Silicones are also used in the healthcare sector to manufacture various healthcare products, such as implants, skin adhesives, catheters and tubing, transdermal drugs, and other equipment. Moreover, elastomers made up of silicone are widely used in medical devices such as liquid silicone rubber (LSR), which will continue to enable the growth of the silicone market. Silicone compounds offer long-lasting durability and protection for interior, exterior designed for automotive applications. To increase safety as well as improve performance silicone compounds from QSi are used. The benefits of QSi’s silicone technology include chemical and flammable resistance, environmental protection, electronic sensor packaging and protection, extremely low and high-temperature stability, strong adhesion to a wide variety of substrates with the use of a primer and thermally conductive grades for heat management. Thus, this benefit propels the growth of the automotive application in the silicone market over the forecast period.

Global Silicone Market- Segmentation

By Product

Fluids

Gels

Resins

Elastomers

By Applications

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Construction

Personal Care & Pharma

Textiles

Others

Global Silicone Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Ashland, Inc.

BlueStar Silicon Material Co. Ltd.

ElkemASA

Evonik Industries AG

Feroglobe PLC

S. Energy Co. Ltd.

Hoshine Silicon, Co Ltd.

KemiraOyj

Mississippi Silicon (Polymet Alloys, Inc.)

MomentivePerformance Materials, Inc.

Rima Group

RW SiliciumGmbH

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

United Company RUSAL PLC

Wacker Chemie AG

