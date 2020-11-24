Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global CAR T cell therapy market is estimated to witness potential growth during the forecast period. Research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development and commercialization of CAR T cell therapy coupled with the increasing FDA approvals for cell-based therapies owing to its demonstrated safety and efficacy in initial trials. This therapy may create hope for cancer patients to achieve complete remission of their condition. Partnerships for CAR T cell therapy has been witnessed to develop and commercialize therapies, which in turn, is expected to support the companies to increase their market share in the CAR T cell therapies.

Request a Free Sample of ourGlobal CAR T Cell Therapy Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/car-t-cell-therapy-market

Partnerships focused on development and commercialization of CAR T cell therapy

In May 2019, Kite, a Gilead Co. and Humanigen, Inc. declared partnership for conducting Phase 1/2 clinical study to assess the combination of lenzilumab, an investigational anti-GM-CSF monoclonal antibody and Yescarta, the CAR T therapy for treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This study aims to define the effect of lenzilumab on Yescarta safety. Kite will be responsible to conduct this study and act as a sponsor for the study.

in November 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center declared research and license agreement for the development of blood-derived CAR-directed natural killer (CAR NK)-cell therapies, ‘armored’ with IL-15. This therapy is intended for the treatment of B-cell malignancies and other cancers. Under the agreement, Takeda Pharmaceutical will get the rights to develop and commercialize up to four programs, such as a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted CAR NK-cell therapy and CD19-targeted CAR NK-cell therapy. In addition, it will obtain access toMD Anderson CAR NK platform.

In June 2019, Servier, aglobal pharmaceutical company, and Yposkesi, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization(CDMO)to producegene therapy viral vector, declared that they have signed a manufacturing service agreement.For the development and GMP production of lentiviral vectors, Servier selected Yposkesi which willcontribute to the development of allogenic CAR-T cell technology.

In April 2018, Pfizer Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. entered into an asset contribution agreement which aims for the portfolio of Pfizer assets associated with allogeneic CAR T therapy, an investigational immune cell therapy approach for cancer treatment. With this agreement, Pfizer is looking for an opportunity to continuously support the development of allogeneic CAR T therapy. Pfizer will continuously be engaged financially to develop the CAR T portfolio with a 25% ownership stake in Allogene. Additionally, Pfizer has an 8% ownership stake in Cellectis with an equity agreement entered in 2014.

This increasing focus on clinical trials for CAR T cell therapy is providing enormous opportunity for the global CAR T cell therapy market. Moreover, Allogeneic CAR T cell therapies have an opportunity to become the next innovation among highly potential anti-cancer agents and eliminate the requirement for the development of personalized therapy from own cells of the patient. Such therapies are developed from healthy donors’ cells and stored for use “off-the-shelf” among patients that can facilitate the production process and minimizing waiting time for patients.

A full Report of Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/car-t-cell-therapy-market

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

By Application

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Others (Multiple Myeloma, Hodgkin Lymphoma, and Breast Cancer)

By Target Antigen

CD19

CD22

Others (CD123, CD33, and BCMA)

CAR T Cell Therapy Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/car-t-cell-therapy-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404