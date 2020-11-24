Telepresence Video Conferencing Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Telepresence (Video Conferencing) Market is expected to reach USD 2.63 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

Video conferencing refers to the process of conducting a meeting using communication technology and involves the real-time two-way transmission of audio and video content. Video conferencing helps businesses make faster decisions and eliminates travel time and associated costs.

The telepresence ecosystem comprises key manufacturers such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Polycom Inc. (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), ZTE Corp. (U.S.), among others; software manufacturers includes Polycom, Inc. (U.S.), Vidyo Inc. (U.S.) and LifeSize.

On the Basis of System Type:

Static Telepresence

Immersive telepresence

Personal Telepresence

Holographic telepresence

Robotic Telepresence

On the Basis of Industry:

Enterprise

Government

Private

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Telepresence Video Conferencing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Telepresence Video Conferencing Market Report

1. What was the Telepresence Video Conferencing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Telepresence Video Conferencing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Telepresence Video Conferencing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

