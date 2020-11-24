North America Air Cargo Market is expected to reach US$ 25.99 Billion by 2027 with CAGR of 2.4%

The North America Air Cargo Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Air cargo market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 21.01 Bn in 2018 to US$ 25.99 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 2.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Any failure to maintain the temperature/moisture results in risking their efficiency, thereby, causing substantial financial losses to the drug manufacturers. Also, these drugs/medicines can harm the patients too. With a purpose to support the shipping of modern medicines, airports and air cargo centers worldwide are investing in required infrastructure to allow them to be effective players in pharma air cargo logistics industry.

North America Air Cargo Market–Segmentation

By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

By Service

Express

Regular

By End-User

Retail

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

ANA Cargo Inc. (ANA Group)

Lufthansa Cargo AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Etihad Cargo

FeDex Corportion

Cargolux Airlines International S.A.

DHL International GmbH

Emirates SkyCargo

Cathay Pacific Cargo

Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

