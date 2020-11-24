Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Pipeline Review, Clinical Trials and Developments

Ulcerative Colitis therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 50+ therapeutic candidates.

According to the research findings, majority of the pipeline drug candidates are being developed for oral administration. It has been observed that the oral route of medication is convenient, available in delayed or rapid release formulation, less risk of systemic infections, and inexpensive in nature, and also provides improved patient’s compliance. Administration of therapeutics for UC through the oral route has shown promising results in clinical studies.

Xeljanz, Simponi, Remicade, and Entyvio are some of the approved drugs for the treatment of UC. These drugs hold significant share in the global UC therapeutics market. Therefore, with the emergence of late- and mid-stage pipeline products in the market, the overall UC therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

Some of the key players involved in the development of UC therapeutics are Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Janssen Biotech Inc., Receptos Inc., EA Pharma Co. Ltd., Celgene Corporation, and InDex Pharmaceuticals AB.

UC Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis