Genomics Market is Driven by the Intensifying Level of Competition in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

Global Genomics Market – Overview

Studying genomes and their interaction with varied stimuli is crucial for certain fields of science. And, as technology advances, the push to genomics gets intense as it allows for better understanding of the environment. As of now, the role of research and development is prominent towards driving growth in the genomics market. It is significant to note here that these activities would only grow more intense over the forecast period of 2016 to 2024, paving way for a higher growth trajectory. It is significant to note here that the market is set to grow at a sturdy pace over this period, creating new opportunities of growth and taking the market to better valuation.

Growth dynamics of the global genomics market are extensively and comprehensively detailed out in the market report prepared by Transparency Market Research. Besides, an analysis of opportunities and threats is also provided. The report contains granular information in trends and drivers, and competitive landscape. Furthermore, it is significant to note here that information on consumption, production and regional growth potential is also contained in the report. This will help the market players stay ahead of the curve by making informed decisions. Both forecast information and historical data is offered for players to achieve this goal.

Global Genomics Market – Key Trends and Drivers

Multiple trends are adding to the growth trajectory of the global genomics market over the forecast period. And, a host of drivers are propelling the market forward and paving way for its relevance for multiple years to come.

One of the most significant factors of growth in the global genomics market is the aggression and pro-activeness demonstrated by market players in their efforts to make a difference and stay ahead of the curve. The global pharmaceutical industry is set to play a significant role here by opting for genomics extensively in its research and development for drug discoveries and beyond.

Additionally, it is worth noting here that falling prices related to genetic procedures and an increase in demand for plants and animals that are genetically modified are also significant growth factors in the market. This is also pushing creating a pressing need for research and development over the coming few years. Furthermore, the increasing number of companies dabbling with molecular biology will also drive growth in the market.

Global Genomics Market – Companies Covered in the Report

Several players operate in the global genomics market. These are mainly either from the healthcare industry or are academic institutes. Top players include Bayer AG, Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Genomatix Software Inc., Navigenics, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Inc., QIAGEN, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and GE Healthcare.

Global Genomics Market – Geographic Outlook

Over the next few years, notes the market research study prepared by Transparency Market Research, the region that will dominate the global genomics market will be North America. It comes as no surprise though considering that the region is marked by presence of to pharmaceutical players and research institutes. Therefore, research and development is extensive.

Additionally, technological development is notable in the region and so is its adoption. Besides, the healthcare infrastructure is solid and the field of molecular biology is growing. Europe will also be an important region in the market owing to growing research and development activities.

