Global Drug Screening Market Trends, Forecast Analysis, Key segmentation by type and application to 2027

List Of Key Players

LabCorp (US)

Psychemedics (US)

Omega Laboratories (US)

OraSure (US)

Drägerwerk (Germany)

Alfa Scientific Designs (US)

Alere (US)

Thermo Fisher (US)

CannAmm (Canada)

Siemens Healthineers (US)

Lifeloc (US)

Shimadzu (Japan)

CRL (US)

Roche (Switzerland)

SureHire (Canada)

MPD, Inc. (US)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

Drug Screening Market Segmentation: By Types

Analytical Instruments

Rapid Testing Devices

Consumables

Drug Screening Services

Drug Screening Market Segmentation: By Applications

Workplace

Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

Drug Treatment Centers

Pain Management Centers

Schools and Colleges

Hospitals

Individual users

Drug testing laboratories

Some of the Points cover in Global Drug Screening Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Drug Screening Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Drug Screening Industry in 2017 and 2018

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2017 and 2018

Chapter 4: Global Drug Screening Market by regions from 2015 to 2019

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Drug Screening Market by key countries in these regions

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Drug Screening Market by type and application from 2015 to 2019

Chapter 11:Drug Screening Industry Market forecast from 2019 to 2027

Chapter 12 and 13:Drug Screening Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

