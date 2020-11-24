Car-Sharing Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Zipcar, City Hop, E-Car

A latest survey on Global Car-Sharing Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Car2Go, Communauto, Enterprise CarShare, Liftshare.com, Zipcar, City Hop, E-Car, eHi, GoGet Car Share, Mobility CarSharing, Modo – The Car Co-op & Zoom.

The use of advanced technologies is creating lucrative opportunities for the car sharing market growth. Industries are actively integrating technologically-advanced systems such as vehicle access and reservation systems into their vehicles to gain prominence in the carsharing market. The vehicle access system enables keyless entry whereas the reservation system allows the users to freeze their vehicles as per their time of need. For instance, Zipcar uses a zipcard as a vehicle access technique to unlock the doors of their vehicles and Enterprise CarShare uses a mobile app for reservation system to provide a selection of cars and the duration of usage for the customers. The adoption of such technologies will fuel the car sharing market growth. The absence of proper transportation infrastructure is posing a great challenge to the car sharing market. Poor road conditions in India, Turkey, and Africa are limiting the adoption of the car sharing model. Growing traffic congestion due to lack of road infrastructure is discouraging the users to opt for cars as a mode of transport. Moreover, limited parking on the street or in public garages is restraining the adoption of station-based car sharing platform.

In 2018, the global Car-Sharing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Car-Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car-Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.

Market Analysis by Types: , P2P, Station-Based & Free-Floating

Market Analysis by Applications: Business & Private

