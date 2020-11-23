Automobile Suspension Systems Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The automotive suspension market is expected to record a CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period. In the automotive suspension system, the springs connecting the chassis to the wheels, shock absorbers, control arms and ball joints are systematically arranged, and the links promote the presence of relative movement between the two. In addition, the system helps isolate the vehicle from high-frequency excitation of the tires. All modern vehicles have a suspension system as a mechanism for smooth riding and reducing collisions. Increased safety regulations, the arrival of innovative suspension systems, and the growing demand for commercial and passenger vehicles are some of the key factors supporting the global automotive suspension systems market. At the same time, the increasing use of lightweight materials in suspension systems and increasing demand for regenerative suspension systems for electric and hybrid vehicles are creating profitable market opportunities.

The following players are covered in this report:

Schaeffler AG

ZF friedrichshafen AG

ThyssenKrupp AG

Continental AG

Magneti Marelli SpA

Tenneco Inc.

KYB Corporation

BENTELER international AG

Sogefi SpA

Mondo Corp.

Automobile Suspension Systems Market Segmentation by Type

Passive Suspension

Semi-active Suspension

Active Suspension

Automobile Suspension Systems Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automobile Suspension Systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automobile Suspension Systems Market Report

1. What was the Automobile Suspension Systems Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automobile Suspension Systems Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automobile Suspension Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

