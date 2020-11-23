Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Market : Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends

Sleep disorder is a deviation in the normal sleeping pattern. It can also be defined as difficulty related to sleeping that includes falling asleep at inappropriate time, excessive sleep and abnormal behavior associated with the sleep. Sleep disorders are classified into four categories namely, dyssomnias, parasomnias, proposed sleep disorder and medical disorder. Dyssomnia is the disturbance in quality, time and amount of sleep. It is further classified as intrinsic sleep disorder, circadian rhythm sleep disorder and extrinsic sleep disorder. Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders (CRSD) are a family of disorders that affects the sleep of an individual.

Increasing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic disorders are some of the major factors driving the growth of CRSD market globally. The global population is aging, especially in developed countries that includes the U.S., Europe and Japan. It has been estimated that the global geriatric population would rise from 760 million (11%) in 2011 to 2 billion (2050). Thus, increasing geriatric population accentuates the growth of this market. However, lack of awareness among the patient population is one of the restraining factors for this market.

Geographically, North America and Europe accounted for the largest share of the global CRSD market owing to increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. According to Eurostat (European Commission) report in 2013, around 17.8% of the European population was above the age of 65 years. Thus, this increase in geriatric population propels the growth of CRSD in European region.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, VU University Medical Center, U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are some of the manufacturers and research organizations engaged in developing therapeutics for the development of CRSD market.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

