Organ and Tissue Transplantation and Alternatives Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2024

Organ transplantation is the process of transplant of an organ from one body to another or from donor site to another recipient site for the purpose of replacing the damaged or absent organ. Organ transplantation is the last therapeutic option for the treatment in the final stage of organ failure. Organs that can be transplanted are heart, kidney, liver, lungs, pancreas, intestine, and thymus. Tissues that can be transplanted include bones, tendons, cornea, skin, heart valves, nerves and veins.

Organ and tissue transplantation is a rapidly growing field due to increasing prevalence of organ and tissue failure diseases. Better harvesting and procurement techniques, vastly improved immunosuppression regimens, advance tissue matching and effective anti-infective regimens are also supporting the growth of organ and tissue transplantation market. Lack of artificial organs and organ donors pose a major challenge for the industry. However, increasing investments on research and development are expected to bring better opportunities for the market.

The market of organ and tissue replacement can be divided in to various parts, such as tissue typing technology, solid organ procurement and preservation, tissue products, immunosuppressant, post translational monitoring of tissue and organ and alternative devices and technologies. Tissue typing technologies include panel typing reactive and sequence typing. Solid organ procurement and preservation comprises organ procurement in different regions of the world, such as the U.S., EU, Japan and China. Tissue products segments include various transplant products, such as heart valve, stem cells and bone matrix products. Alternative devices and technologies include devices for corneal, intestinal and pancreas transplantation.

Some of the major players in the market of organ and tissue transplantation are Abbott, Arthrex, Bristol-Myers, Biomet, Celera, Centacor and Novartis.

