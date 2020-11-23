Anti-Drone Market Trends And Emerging Progress Challenges 2020-2027

The global Anti-drone market garnered revenue around USD XX Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD XX Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of XX% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

During the past decade, drones have played a key role in several avenues, particularly in the defense sector. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), flying robots, and compact pilotless aircraft continue to gain considerable popularity around the world. Although advancements in drone as well as anti-drone technology are rapid, the anti-drone market is currently at the nascent stage due to which, there is tremendous scope for advanced anti-drone technologies and concepts in various industries. While the demand for drones, mainly from defense and e-Commerce sectors is on the rise, mass adoption of the anti-drone technology is gradually taking shape, owing to advancements in various technologies

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Anti-drone market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Anti-drone market growth.

The global Anti-drone market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

• Com Boeing Co

• Dedrone

• DeTect, Inc

• DroneShield

• Enterprise Control Systems

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Liteye Systems, Inc

• Raytheon Co.

• Thales Group

• Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC.

• SAAB A.B.

• SRC, Inc

• Safran Electronics & Defense

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Global Anti-drone Market: Segmentation

Anti-drone Market, by Product Type

• Detection System

• Neutralizing System

Anti-drone Market, by Platform Type

• Ground-based

• Handheld

• UAV-based

Anti-drone Market, by End-use Industry

• Government

• Military

• Airfields

• Buildings

• Power Stations

• Fuel Storage

• Others

Anti-drone Market, by Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

