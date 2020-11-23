Targeting Pods Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Targeting Pods Market was valued at USD 3.06 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.49 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The aiming pod is an electronic device used by ground attack aircraft to identify targets and guide them to targets, Precision-Guided Munitions (PGMs), including laser guided bombs. This aids in air-to-ground attacks in autonomous or cooperative mode using an integrated laser spot tracker and laser.

Key manufacturers in the targeting pods include Lockheed Martin (US), Aselsan (Turkey), Thales Group (France), and Raytheon Company (US).

Targeting Pods Market, By Type

FLIR & Laser Designator Pods

Laser Designator Pods

FLIR Pods

Laser Spot Tracker

Targeting Pods Market, By Component

FLIR Sensor

Charge Coupled Device (CCD) Camera

Environmental Control Unit (ECU)

Moving Map System (MMS)

Digital Data Recorder

Processor

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Targeting Pods industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Targeting Pods Market Report

1. What was the Targeting Pods Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Targeting Pods Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Targeting Pods Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

