Isononyl Acrylate Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2020 – 2027

The global Isononyl Acrylate market garnered revenue around USD XX Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD XX Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of 2.5% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

Isononyl acrylate is a specialty type of acrylate, which is obtained by the reaction of acrylic acid and isononyl alcohol. Laboratory practices have concluded that isononyl acrylate has the minimum glass transition temperature, amongst all commercially available acrylates.

On account of low glass transition temperature, isononyl acrylate is majorly used for adhesives applications. Moreover, the low glass transition temperature of isononyl acrylate modifies the rheological properties of elastic paints.

Complicated production techniques, high lead time and high production costs of isononyl acrylate, is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Isononyl Acrylate market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Isononyl Acrylate market growth.

The global Isononyl Acrylate market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

The global isononyl acrylate market is highly consolidated. Key players include BOC Sciences, Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd, and Angene International Limited.

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

In terms of applications, adhesives was the largest segment of the global isononyl acrylate market, accounting for nearly 96% share in 2018. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to continual growth from the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market.

Paints and coatings is another key application segment of the isononyl acrylate market. The segment is estimated to witness the moderate growth in the next few years due to the steady increase in demand for paints and coatings in developed regions. Isononyl acrylate is usually used in the elastic paints applications.

The rise in demand for specialty paints has driven the market for specialty raw materials required to manufacture these paints and coatings. Several acrylic esters have traditionally been used in paints and coatings as raw materials, owing to elastic and adhesive nature of acrylic esters.

Acrylates such as 2-ethylhexyl acrylates (2EHA), butyl acrylates, and ethyl acrylates are commercially used in the paints & coatings industry. Among these, 2EHA is a more commercially used raw material. The low glass transition temperature of 2EHA imparts efficiency to elastic paints and coatings.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 Germany

 U.K.

 Italy

 France

 Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Southeast Asia

 Rest of APAC

• Central & South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Rest of Central & South America

• Middle East and Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Rest of MEA

