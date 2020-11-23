Target Acquisition System Market Demand, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Target Acquisition Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 11.9 billion in 2019 to USD 15.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2025.

Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the Target Acquisition Systems market are the advancement of automatic weapons, increased national defense expenditures, increased demand for military artillery systems, and ongoing military modernization programs worldwide.

Major players in the target acquisition systems market include Rheinmetall (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel), Hensoldt (Germany), Leonardo (Italy), and Raytheon Company (US), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies,

Based on Platform, the target acquisition systems market is segmented as follows:

Land

Airborne

Naval

Based on End Use, the target acquisition systems market is segmented as follows:

Military

Homeland Security

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Target Acquisition Systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Target Acquisition Systems Market Report

1. What was the Target Acquisition Systems Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Target Acquisition Systems Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Target Acquisition Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?

