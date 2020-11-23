ZDDP Additives Market Overview, Industry Trends and Growing Opportunities Till 2027

The global ZDDP Additives market garnered revenue around USD 2.6 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of 0.5% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate (ZDDP) is a compound developed in 1940s and since then it has been widely used antiwear additive in automotive engine oil and industrial lubrication. It is highly regarded as the most cost effective antiwear additive being used to prevent surface microwelding and subsequent wear & tear in case of metal to metal contact situation.

ZDDP additives are generally used along with dispersants, detergents, pour point depressants, viscosity index improvers and additional organic oxidants. For instance, in automotive gear oil, ZDDP additive are used at 1.5-4% in combination with other additives such as sulfurized olefins, corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers and detergents.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the ZDDP Additives market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the ZDDP Additives market growth.

The global ZDDP Additives market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

• Key players profiled in the ZDDP Additives market include Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Afton Chemical Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Infineum International Limited, AMSOIL, Rislone CamGuard, ZPlus, LLC, Mukund Anderson Inc., Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Global ZDDP Additives Market: Research Scope

Global ZDDP Additives Market, by Product

• Primary Alkyl ZDDP

• Secondary Alkyl ZDDP

Global ZDDP Additives Market, by End User

• Automotive

• Industrial

Global ZDDP Additives Market, by Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

