Inorganic Color Pigments Market 2020 Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up To 2027

The global Inorganic Color Pigments market garnered revenue around USD XX Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of 3% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is subsiding in countries of Europe and certain states of the U.S., manufacturers are reopening their plants to resume business activities. For instance, Shepherd Color – a fourth-generation company dedicated to being a world-class producer of complex inorganic color pigments, is implementing work from home plans and is extending social distancing policies, while maintaining optimum production efficiencies during the pandemic. Companies in the inorganic color pigments market are following specifications stated as per federal and local authorities to reinforce safety precautions that involve guidelines about how to wear face coverings and hand-washing techniques

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Inorganic Color Pigments market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Inorganic Color Pigments market growth.

The global Inorganic Color Pigments market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

Key manufacturers operating in the global inorganic color pigments market are BASF SE, Clariant, DCL Corporation, TATA PIGMENTS LIMITED, FERRO CORPORATION, Sun Chemical Limited, LANXESS, Heubach GmbH, Cabot Corporation, Carl Schlenk AG, CBC Co., Ltd., Dayglo Color Corporation, DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, Ami Chemical Corporation, The Shepherd Color Company, and CATHAY INDUSTRIES.

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Global Inorganic Color Pigments Market: Segmentation

Inorganic Color Pigments Market, by Product Type

• Cobalt Pigments

o Cobalt Blue (PB28)

o Cerulean Blue (PB35)

o Cobalt Violet (PV14)

o Cobalt Green

o Cobalt Yellow (PY40)

• Ultramarine Pigments

o Ultramarine Blue (PB29)

o Ultramarine Violet (PV15)

• Bismuth Pigments

o Bismuth Vanadate Yellow (PY184)

o Bismuth Oxyhalide Orange (PO85)

• Iron & Iron Oxide Pigments

o Red Ochre (PR102)

o Black Iron Oxide (PBk11)

o Yellow Ochre (PY43)

• Cadmium Pigments

o Cadmium Red (PR108)

o Cadmium Orange (PO20)

o Cadmium Yellow (PY37)

• Chromium Pigments

o Chrome Green (PG17)

o Chrome Yellow – Crocoite (PY34)

o Zinc Chromate – Yellow (PY36)

• Others (including Zinc and Lead)

Inorganic Color Pigments Market, by Form

• Aqueous

• Powder

Inorganic Color Pigments Market, by Form

• Paints & Coatings

o Automotive

o Architecture

o Others (including Marine and Rail)

• Printing Inks

• Polymers

• Construction Materials

• Cosmetics

• Textile Printing

• Others (including Ceramics and Paper)

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 Germany

 U.K.

 Italy

 France

 Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Southeast Asia

 Rest of APAC

• Central & South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Rest of Central & South America

• Middle East and Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Rest of MEA

