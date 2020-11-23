Oleate Esters Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2020 – 2027

The global Oleate Esters market garnered revenue around USD 1.7 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 2 Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

Oleate Esters are known as the esters or salts of oleic acids. Esters are synthesized by the reaction between alcohol and oleic acids in presence of catalysts. They are obtained from natural sources such as animal fats and vegetable oils, most preferably palm oil, canola oil, soybean oil, etc. As they are obtained from natural raw materials, they are preferred over other chemical compounds.

As oleate esters are obtained from natural resources on a large scale and its demand is also expected to be increasing in the future, manufacturers are looking for ways by which they can produce oleate esters more quickly in order to meet the growing demands from various fields of application. Manufacturers are nowadays trying to find out chemicals which can be used as raw materials for producing oleate esters on a large scale.

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Oleate Esters market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Oleate Esters market growth.

The global Oleate Esters market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

Procter & Gamble, Wilmar International Ltd., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK), Kao Corporation, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., and The Victorian Chemical Company

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Ethyl oleate esters dominated the global oleate esters market in 2018. Ethyl oleate is an ethyl ester of oleic acid. It is synthesized artificially by condensation of ethanol and oleic acid. Ethyl oleate offers good solvency; hence, it can be used in a wide range of applications.

Methyl oleate accounted for substantial share in global oleate esters market. Methyl oleate is used extensively in agrochemical, lubricants, etc. due to its high solvency.

The lubricants segment dominated the global market for oleate esters in 2018, holding approximately 30% of the global oleate esters market. Properties such as renewability, stability, and biodegradability drive the demand for oleate esters in the lubricants application segment

The consumption of oleate esters in agrochemicals is also increasing at a steady pace. Oleate esters when used along with agrochemicals are known to enhance their efficiency by improving its properties such as spreading onto the crop surface. They act as excellent solvents and emulsifiers when used along with agrochemicals.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 Germany

 U.K.

 Italy

 France

 Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Southeast Asia

 Rest of APAC

• Central & South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Rest of Central & South America

• Middle East and Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Rest of MEA

