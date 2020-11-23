Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Surpass US$ 30 Bn by 2027 | Exclusive Report by Precedence Research

According to the research carried out by Precedence Research, “The global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market is expected to reach US$ 30 Billion by 2027 with a remarkable CAGR of 3.92% from 2020 – 2027”. The market report provides an analysis of the global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market for the period 2016-2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.

COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all over industries across the globe, and Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market is one of them. As the global market heads towards major recession, we are at Precedence Research, has published a brand-new latest research report which fully studies the impact of COVID-19 crisis on Vehicle Roadside Assistance Industry and suggests possible actions to curtail them. This market report covers an in-depth analysis of the Vehicle Roadside Assistance industry including statistical, quantitative, qualitative data points with emphasis on the market dynamics including the growth factors, drivers, opportunities & restraints, market size, share, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth and revenue opportunities after COVID-19 pandemic.

The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the Vehicle Roadside Assistance industry. It expertly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Top market leaders, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market report.

Moreover, this market study also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate (CAGR), future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes the Vehicle Roadside Assistance industry attentive and help to decide further moves.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market 2020 to 2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Viking Assistance Group AS

ARC Europe SA

Swedish Auto

SOS International A/S

Allianz Global Assistance

Falck A/S

Allstate Insurance Company

AAA

Agero, Inc.

Best Roadside Service

AutoVantage

Roadside Masters

Paragon Motor Club

Good Sam Enterprise, LLC

Access Roadside Assistance

Better World Club

Emergency Road Services Corporation

Honk technologies

National General Insurance

span wings

LY INC.

Twenty Four OTR Pvt Ltd

TVS Auto Assist India Limited

ASSURANT, INC.

RESCUE Vehicle Services Private Ltd.

Emirates Insurance Co. (PSC)

CHUBB LIMITED

Prime Assistance Inc.

Arabian Automobile Association

Market Segmentation as below:

By Service

Tire Replacement

Towing

Jump Start/Pull Start

Fuel Delivery

Lockout/Replacement Key Service

Battery Assistance

Winch

Trip Routing/Navigational Assistance

Other Mechanic Service

By Provider

Motor Insurance

Auto Manufacturer

Automotive Clubs

Independent Warranty

By Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Market By Geography

​

(Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries)

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA).

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the global market in 2027?

What is the expected CAGR for the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market from 2020 – 2027?

Which are the top players active in the global market?

How Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market will trend in the future?

How COVID-19 impact will reshape the market dynamics, market growth & sizing?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

Which region held the highest market share in the global market?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market?

