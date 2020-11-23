Global Amla Extracts Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The global amla extracts market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Amla is considered one of the major medicinal plants in Ayurveda. Vitamin C, tannins,and flavonoids present in amla have powerful antioxidant activities, due to which, it is widely accepted for the treatment of several disorders including diabetes. The Fruits of Amla are widely used as major constituents in several ayurvedic preparations such as Chyavanprash and Rasayana which promotes health and longevity. Amla is one of the richest sources of ascorbic acid and is used as a strong rejuvenator herb. Thus, it is widely accepted as a vital medicinal plant.

Amla extracts also have beneficial effects in decreasing the cholesterol content of blood and to treat chronic dysentery, bronchitis, diabetes, cancer, fever, diarrhea, jaundice, dyspepsia, and coughs, among many other diseases. Thus, possessing such benefits and natural way of treating the human body, the market is projected to witness an upsurge during the forecast period.

Further, the shift of the consumers towards the Ayurveda with zero side-effects from allopathic treatment that has numerous side-effects is also likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increased prevalence of several diseases, sedentary lifestyles, and much other body harming habits are likely to create scope for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Amla Extract Market Segmentation

By Form

Powder

Pulp

By Application

Food &Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Ambe Phyoextracts Pvt. Ltd.

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.

Biomax Life Sciences

Dabur India Ltd.

Herbeno Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Marudhar Impex

Mountain Rose Herbs

Neelamari Herbs OPC Pvt Ltd.

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

NutraGenesis

Organic India

Paradise Herbs and Essentials, Inc.

Patanjali Ayurveda

Ri-Sun Bio Tech

Sydler Group

Taiyo International

The Himalaya Drug Co. Ltd.

