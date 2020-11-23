Global Amla Extracts Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The global amla extracts market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Amla is considered one of the major medicinal plants in Ayurveda. Vitamin C, tannins,and flavonoids present in amla have powerful antioxidant activities, due to which, it is widely accepted for the treatment of several disorders including diabetes. The Fruits of Amla are widely used as major constituents in several ayurvedic preparations such as Chyavanprash and Rasayana which promotes health and longevity. Amla is one of the richest sources of ascorbic acid and is used as a strong rejuvenator herb. Thus, it is widely accepted as a vital medicinal plant.
Request a Free Sample of ourGlobal Amla Extracts Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/amla-extracts-market
Amla extracts also have beneficial effects in decreasing the cholesterol content of blood and to treat chronic dysentery, bronchitis, diabetes, cancer, fever, diarrhea, jaundice, dyspepsia, and coughs, among many other diseases. Thus, possessing such benefits and natural way of treating the human body, the market is projected to witness an upsurge during the forecast period.
A full Report of Global Amla Extracts Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/amla-extracts-market
Further, the shift of the consumers towards the Ayurveda with zero side-effects from allopathic treatment that has numerous side-effects is also likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increased prevalence of several diseases, sedentary lifestyles, and much other body harming habits are likely to create scope for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Global Amla Extract Market Segmentation
By Form
- Powder
- Pulp
By Application
- Food &Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Nutraceuticals
Regional Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Ambe Phyoextracts Pvt. Ltd.
- Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
- Biomax Life Sciences
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Herbeno Herbals Pvt. Ltd.
- Marudhar Impex
- Mountain Rose Herbs
- Neelamari Herbs OPC Pvt Ltd.
- Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- NutraGenesis
- Organic India
- Paradise Herbs and Essentials, Inc.
- Patanjali Ayurveda
- Ri-Sun Bio Tech
- Sydler Group
- Taiyo International
- The Himalaya Drug Co. Ltd.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/amla-extracts-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404