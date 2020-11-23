Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Micro Irrigation Systems Market

The agricultural sector is making room to absorb new and innovative technologies. The magnitude of change across the agricultural sector has been phenomenal, and the industry has swiftly transitioned from manual techniques to automated technologies. The deployment of automation technologies in agriculture has unlocked host of opportunities for economic growth. Several countries rely on net positive outputs across the agricultural sector for socio-economic development. Hence, national governments willingly invest in cutting-edge technologies that can enhance agricultural productivity.

Irrigation systems are the life and blood of farmlands, and this is a key consideration for vendors within the micro irrigation systems market. However, agriculturists are faced with the challenge of optimizing water-usage without compromising on the health of crops.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=485

Hence, the use of micro irrigation systems is expected to gather momentum in the years to follow. Automation technologies have been a source of erudition for agriculturists who are now vouching for smarter and more efficient models. Micro irrigation systems have replaced flow irrigation systems across several prosperous countries.

The favourable opportunity cost for using micro irrigation systems has generated renewed demand within the global market. Furthermore, agriculturists in regions with robust economies have become more liberal toward the use of modern technologies.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/players-increasingly-leaning-on-e-commerce-channels-for-revenue-generation-in-citrus-bioflavonoids-market-application-in-food-amp-beverages-industry-drive-demand-finds-tmr-844620821.html

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global micro irrigation systems market would expand at a starry CAGR of 15.3% over the period between 2017 and 2023. The global value of the micro irrigation systems market is expected to reach an unprecedented value by the end of the forecast period. Integration of automated systems with the agricultural sector has played a vital role propelling market demand.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=485<ype=S

Asia Pacific Opens Doors to Innovative Technologies

On the basis of regions, the global micro irrigation systems market can be segmented into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. The agricultural sector in Asia Pacific has attracted substantial investments due to the dependency of the Indian economy on agricultural activities. This factor has played a defining part in the growth of the micro irrigation systems market in Asia Pacific.

Vendors to Capitalise on Existing Micro Irrigation Projects

Several micro irrigation projects including Bagalkot’s Ramthal Marol Drip Irrigation project have lined the global landscape. Leading vendors are expected to capitalise on the humongous investments made toward such projects. Moreover, acquisition of Netafim Ltd, the Israelian micro irrigation system company, by the Mexico-based Mexichem has emerged as a key market development. This strategy shall continue to inspire other acquisitions across the global micro irrigation market.

The review is based on TMR’s report titled, “Micro Irrigation Systems Market (Type – Sprinkler Irrigation (Traditional, Center Pivot, and Lateral Move) and Drip Irrigation; Component – Sprinkler Irrigation Systems (Tubing, Pumping Unit, Fittings & Sprinkler Heads, Couplers, Spans, and Towers) and Drip Irrigation Systems ( Drippers, Tubing, Backflow Preventers, Valves, Filters, Pressure Regulators, and Fittings) – Application – Small Farmers, Government, and Large Private and Corporate Farming ) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017–2023.”

The global micro irrigation systems market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Traditional Sprinklers Center Pivot Sprinklers Lateral Move Sprinklers

Drip Irrigation Systems

By Component

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Tubing Pumping Unit Fittings & Sprinkler Heads Couplers Others



About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.