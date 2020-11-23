Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Nutrition Bar Market

Nutrition Bars Market: Introduction

A latest study of TMR (Transparency Market Research) on the nutrition bars market comprises global industry analysis, along with opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The complete revenue generated from the global nutrition bars market is expected to stand at over US$ 1.2 Bn in 2020 that is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4%, to cross US$ 1.8 Bn by 2030.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29516

Improvement in Sensory Quality of Nutrition Bars to Support Sales

The common perception that healthy food products comes at the cost of taste and flavor has been blurred out across the globe, as key players have improved their product portfolio to a point that taste is not a negative issue for nutrition bars. The improved quality of ingredients as well as the launch of novel processing technology have shaped the availability of nutrition bars in attractive compositions and flavors; some of them are only exclusive to bar offerings. This is anticipated to drive the global nutrition bars market during the forecast period. Moreover, some key manufacturers of confectionery products have transformed their product lines into functional products by launching high protein ingredient-based products to increase per unit servings of protein to entice newer customers while holding the older ones.

In 2016, Mars Inc. introduced a high protein version of Mars and Snickers bars. In 2017, it has added a high-protein version of its Bounty bar to the range, targeting the nutrition bars market, and making a high protein claim such as the 51 g, 192 calorie bar contains 19 g of proteins.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/players-increasingly-leaning-on-e-commerce-channels-for-revenue-generation-in-citrus-bioflavonoids-market-application-in-food-amp-beverages-industry-drive-demand-finds-tmr-844620821.html

Organic Functional Bar Offerings to Tap New Consumers

The organic functional bar offerings in Europe region are expected to expand customer base of that who strictly follow organic-based food and beverage diet. This also increases consumer loyalty. This can be attributed to the recent trend of major players investing heavily in procuring organic-based ingredients. Furthermore, the segment is portrayed as premium, which helps manufacturers fragment out their offerings and tap premium users, and gain a larger profit margin in the nutrition bars market.

Global Nutrition Bars Market Segmentation

Nutrition Bars Market by Product Type

Energy Bars

Protein-rich Bars

Meal Replacement Bars

Low Carbohydrate Bars

Nutrition Bars Market by Format

Extruded

Co-extruded

Double Layer

Multilayer

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=29516<ype=S

Nutrition Bars Market by Function

Weight Management

Sports & Fitness

Functional Food Diabetes Others

Others

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.