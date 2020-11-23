Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market

Key Highlights

In terms of value, the global sodium lauryl sulfate market was valued at around US$ 9.00 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.0% from 2019 to 2027

in and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than from to The linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) segment held a major share of the global sodium lauryl sulfate market in 2018. The sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) segment is expected to remain moderately attractive during the forecast period. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% between 2019 and 2027

The sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) segment is expected to remain moderately attractive during the forecast period. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than between and developing economies of Asia Pacific, such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, are witnessing rise in the demand for anionic surfactants including SLS, SLES, and LAS

Low manufacturing and labor costs and rate cuts in taxes imposed on detergent manufacturing are prompting market players to shift their production bases to countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia in order to achieve economies of scale. For instance, the Government of India slashed the goods & services tax (GST) applicable on detergents and other mass consumption goods from 28% to 18% in November 2018. As a result of the tax cut, players operating in the domestic detergent industry are planning to increase their production capacity

Demand for surfactants for use in cleaning products is expected to be driven by high focus on sustainability and multi-functionality during the forecast period, wherein product innovation remains vital for market participants to remain competitive. For instance, gradual shift toward consumption of more concentrated products and all-in-one solutions has been a notable trend in the recent years

In developed markets, such as Western Europe and the U.S., the demand for sodium lauryl sulfate remains sluggish. Hence, it is vital for manufacturers to enhance their penetration in emerging markets in order to sustain long-term growth

Detergents & Cleaners to be a Leading Application Segment of Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market

Based on application, the global sodium lauryl sulfate market has been segregated into detergents & cleaners, personal care, oilfield chemicals, textile & leather, and others (including paints & coatings, polymer additives, and agricultural chemicals)

Among applications, detergents & cleaners was the dominant segment of the sodium lauryl sulfate market, accounting for over 50.0% of the market share in 2018

of the market share in SLES (Sodium Lauryl Ethyl Sulfate) is gaining immense usability, owing to its good solvency, wide compatibility, thickening effect, high biodegradability, and anti-hard water-ability. Its exceptional performance in terms of emulsification, decontamination, dispersion, and solubilizing and its foaming attributes are boosting the applicability of SLES in hand washing liquids, shampoos, and bubble bath liquids

Asia Pacific and North America Expected to be Lucrative Regions of Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global sodium lauryl sulfate market, in terms of volume as well as value, in the near future

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 30% share of the global sodium lauryl sulfate market in 2018.

share of the global sodium lauryl sulfate market in North America and Europe are attractive regions of the sodium lauryl sulfate market, owing to presence of established personal care and detergents industries in the region. However, rising trend of using sulfate-free personal care products in developed countries in Europe, such as the U.S, Germany, and France, is likely to hinder the overall demand for sodium lauryl sulfate in these countries during the forecast period 2019 to 2027

Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market -Key Developments

Recently, the global sodium lauryl sulfate market witnessed several M&A activities. In 2018 , the company acquired the surfactants division of BASF i.e. BASF Mexicana, S.A. DE C.V., which was based in Ecatepec, Mexico in order to strengthen its position in the Latin America market. This acquisition is expected to improve the company’s supply capabilities for surfactants and help it expand in both consumer products and functional products industries in the next few years

, the company acquired the surfactants division of BASF i.e. BASF Mexicana, S.A. DE C.V., which was based in Ecatepec, Mexico in order to strengthen its position in the Latin America market. This acquisition is expected to improve the company’s supply capabilities for surfactants and help it expand in both consumer products and functional products industries in the next few years In 2018, Oxiteno, a subsidiary of Ultra Group and a manufacturer of surfactants and chemicals, completed the production capacity expansion of its alkoxylation plant in Pasadena, Texas, the U.S.

Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market: Competition Landscape

The global sodium lauryl sulfate market features a highly fragmented competitive landscape with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Some of the key players in the global Key players operating in the market are Kao Corporation, Nouryon, Croda International Plc., Huntsman International LLC, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG and many others

The report segments the global sodium lauryl sulfate market as follows:

Global SLS, SLES and LAS Market, by Product

SLS SLS Dry SLS Liquid

SLES

LAS

Global SLS, SLES and LAS Market, by Application

Detergents & Cleaners

Personal Care

Oilfield Chemicals

Textile & Leather

Others

