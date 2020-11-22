(LIVE) WATCH Saints vs Falcons Live Reddit Streams Free: How to Watch NFL Football Game 2020 Online

How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: Time, TV, NFL Week 11 live stream, radio. Broadcast details and matchup notes for Sunday’s game vs. New Orleans. The Falcons enter Week 11 having won two consecutive games as they travel to New Orleans to take on the 7-2 Saints.

Prior to the Falcons’ bye week, Atlanta defeated the Denver Broncos, 34-27, to move to 3-1 under Interim Head Coach Raheem Morris.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons’ official radio network

Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)

Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Atlanta holds the advantage in the all-time series, 52-49, and won the previous matchup in New Orleans, 26-9, in Week 10 of the 2019 season.

Dating back to Week 16 of the 2018 season, the Falcons have won six consecutive road games against the NFC South, which is the longest such streak in franchise history and the third-longest actuve streak of consecutive road wins against divisional opponents in the NFL. Only Kansas City (nine) and New Orleans (seven) currently hold longer such streaks.

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are even-steven against one another since September of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Saints and Atlanta will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Falcons winning the first 26-9 on the road and New Orleans taking the second 26-18.

New Orleans was able to grind out a solid win over the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, winning 27-13. New Orleans’ RB Alvin Kamara did his thing and punched in two rushing touchdowns in addition to catching seven passes for one TD and 83 yards.

New Orleans’ defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Patrick Robinson and SS Malcolm Jenkins.

Meanwhile, the Falcons picked up a 34-27 victory over the Denver Broncos two weeks ago. It was another big night for Atlanta’s QB Matt Ryan, who passed for three TDs and 284 yards on 35 attempts. Ryan’s 51-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Olamide Zaccheaus in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

The Saints are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 7-2 and Atlanta to 3-6. New Orleans has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 30.11 points per game. We’ll see if the Falcons can find some way to disarm them.

Odds

The Saints are a 5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against Atlanta.