Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market: Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2027

Wood recycling is a process where waste wood, generated from various end-users s recycled and further used in various fresh purposes. Waste papers and paperboards are recycled in order to reduce the rate of deforestation and excessive cutting down of trees. All of these are done to preserve the environment as we are aware of it for the future. The growing need for preserving the environment and increasing demand for wood panels in various industries will accelerate the growth of global wood, paper & paperboard recycling market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, rising demand for waste wood for energy generation in various end-user businesses such as ceramic, brick manufacturing will also improve the demand for recycled wood in the future.

A recent report by Transparency Market Research provides detailed analysis of various facets of global wood, paper & paperboard recycling market. It covers an in-depth analysis of various regions and opportunities the market can provide to various players in the game. The report also enlightens the overall competitive landscape of the growth of global wood, paper & paperboard market for businesses to derive an optimal action plan to leverage the immense opportunities offered by the market.

Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market: Notable Developments

There are huge efforts that are been put by various businesses of the global wood, paper & paperboard market. Some of the players are adopting strategic plans such as mergers and collaborations, in order to expand their business and gain a competitive edge over their competitors. Some prominent businesses are also looking forward to strategies such as acquiring the small and medium scale businesses in order to stay on the top of the global wood, paper & paperboard market.

In September 2017, ProAmpac acquired PolyFirst Packaging, which is specialized in printed and customized roll stock and many types of plastic pouches and bags. This acquisition will lead to the business growth of the company in different regions.

In November 2018, WestRock Company announced the acquisition of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation. This acquisition enhancing the product portfolio and servicing capabilities of WestRock Company.

Some of the key contributors of the global wood, paper & paperboard market include: Amcor Limited, Cascades inc., METSÄ GROUP, Mondi, Packaging Corporation of America, and NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. Some other players includes WestRock Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), Sappi, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, UFP Technologies Inc., Pactiv LLC, and Henry Molded Products Inc.

Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market: Key Drivers

The global wood, paper and paperboard market is majorly influenced by the manufacturing and multiple application of wooden panels across the globe. In addition, rising demand of waste woods in the businesses industries such as bricks manufacturing, ceramics, and various other industries is also supporting the growth of global wood, paper & paperboard recycling market in the forecast period. Also, rising environmental concerns and many initiatives by various organizations in order to preserve the forests and other plantation areas is creating a boom in the global wood, paper & paperboard recycling market in the forecast period.

As recycling of woods, paper, and paperboards is the most efficient way to reduce the pollution, conservation of natural resources, energy savings, and a major reduction of landfills, the players in the global wood, paper & paperboard recycling market have started deploying policies that favor the market growth.

Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market: Regional Analysis

Looking at the various environmental concerns in various regions across the globe, the wood, paper & paperboard recycling market has its presence in various regions across the globe. The market has its presence in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Out these regions, North America shall lead all other regions in the market.

As a result of various government policies in the various countries of North America and stringent environment regulatory compliances in countries like the U.S., the region is experiencing a major growth of global wood, paper & paperboard recycling market.