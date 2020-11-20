Global Biocontrol Agent Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global biocontrol agent market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The use of biocontrol agents aids in reducing the impacts of the harmful plant pests. The harmful plant pests can reduce the yield and quality of small grain cereals and poses various health risks to both humans and animals. Moreover, biocontrol agents can control a variety of parasitic nematodes, weeds, parasitic nematodes, and mites. Hence, the adoption of a biocontrol agent is expected to be significantly high in the near future. Moreover, the development of novel bio-pesticides will also fuel the biocontrol agent market.

In addition to this, a classical biological control agent approach is powerful and cost-efficient tools preferred for the control of invasive plants. However, in the discovery, testing, and approval of new biological control agents the associated high cost and required a long time is expected to hamper the growth of the biocontrol agent market. Besides, various researches have also indicated that biological control agents have undesirable indirect impacts on non-target plants and animals. This is also anticipated to restraint the biocontrol agent industry.

Furthermore, the modern formulation methods and application strategies in combination with new techniques are aiding in enhancing the biocontrol agent efficiency and making it more suitable to replace the chemical methods. The companies are working to develop RNA based biocontrol. The key advantage of the RNA based biocontrol is that it only attacks the target pest without compromising the quality of the crops. It will certainly motivate the farmers to increase the use of biocontrol agents in the near period.

Moreover, biocontrol agents are preferred mostly in natural areas owing to their potential to act over huge areas for a longer period of time at low cost after the initial research and release of agents. In addition to this, biocontrol agents are also capable of bringing down certain widespread natural area weeds at a lower cost in comparison to the chemical approaches under control over large areas. The weeds include melaleuca (Melaleuca quinquenervia), tamarisk (Tamarix spp.), purple loosestrife (Lythrumsalicaria), and many more. This is anticipated to drive the biocontrol agent market during the forecast period.

Global Biocontrol Agent Market- Segmentation

By Active Substance

Microbials

Macro-organisms

By Target Pest

Arthropods

Weeds

Micro-Organisms

By Application

Seed Treatment

On-field

Post-Harvest

Global Biocontrol Agent Market- Segment by region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience Ltd.

Biobest Group NV

CBC (Europe) S.r.l.

Certis USA L.L.C.

Hansen Holding A/S

Corteva Agriscience

Isagro S.p.a.

Koppert Biological Systems

Lallemand Inc.

Manidharma Biotech Private Ltd.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Syngenta AG

The Monsanto Co.

Valent BioSciences LLC

Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC

Vestaron Corp.

Viridaxis SA

