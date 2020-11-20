Surge protection device Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Surge Protection Devices Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.1 billion in 2017 to USD 2.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5%, from 2019 to 2025.

The global market will witness significant growth due to growing demand for electronic device protection systems, power quality issues, increasing alternative energy programs, and rising costs due to frequent equipment failures. While cost burden constraints for installing surge protective devices are being observed, emerging economies are expected to create better opportunities for the surge protective device market.

Key Market Players

ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), and Eaton Corporation, Plc. (Ireland).

Surge Protection Devices Market By Type

Hard-Wired

Plug-In

Line Cord

Surge Protection Devices Market By End User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Surge Protection Devices Market By Discharge Current

Below 10 kA

10 kA–25 kA

Above 25 kA

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Surge Protection Devices industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Surge Protection Devices Market Report

1. What was the Surge Protection Devices Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Surge Protection Devices Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Surge Protection Devices Market was the market leader in 2018?

