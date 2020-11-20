Surge Arrester Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Surge Arrester Market was valued at USD 1.49 Billion in 2017. It is projected to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5%, from 2019 to 2025.

Surge arresters are devices used to protect electrical equipment and power system installations from lightning surges and internal switching events. These systems switch overvoltage’s directly to isolation or ground to protect the equipment from damage. Improves lightning flash rate and protects power systems with voltages greater than 1kV (1000V).

By Type

Polymeric

Porcelain

By Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra-High Voltage

By Class

Distribution Class

Intermediate Class

Station Class

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Surge Arrester industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Surge Arrester Market Report

1. What was the Surge Arrester Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Surge Arrester Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Surge Arrester Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

