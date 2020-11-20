Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global atopic dermatitis treatment market is anticipated to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period (2020-2026). The new product launches with rising FDA approvals are a factor contributing to the growth of the market. Atopic dermatitis (a most common and severe form of eczema) is an inflammatory skin condition that affects nearly 30% of the US population, mostly children and adolescents.

Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer HealthCare AG, Encore Dermatology, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and so on are the key players operating in the global atopic dermatitis treatment market. These players are actively involved in adopting different growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, and strategic agreements among others to remain competitive in the market place. New product launches and investment in the R&D is the key strategy adopted by the players of the global market to sustain their marketplace.

In June 2020, Eli Lily and Company had received positive top-line results from the North American (breeze-ad5) phase 3 study of oral selective JAK inhibitor baricitinib in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. In October 2019, Dermira, Inc. (fully owned subsidiary of Eli Lily and Company), a biopharmaceutical company had received US FDA approval for Fast Track designation for lebrikizumab, its novel, investigational treatment being evaluated for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Lebrikizumab is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 studies, ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2, to confirm its safety and efficacy in adolescent and adult patients, ages 12 years and older, with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. In March 2018, Sanofi SA received FDA approval for Dupixent (Dupilumab), the first biologic drug approved for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Corticosteroids

PDE-4 Inhibitor

Emollients

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Antibiotics

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Injectable

Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market – Segment by Region

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AbbVie, Inc.

Allergan PLC

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Bayer HealthCare AG

Beiersdorf, Inc.

Encore Dermatology, Inc.

Eli Lily and Co.

Galderma laboratories, L.P.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

LEO Pharma A/S

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Regenron Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

