Impact of COVID-19 on EMI Shielding Market : Implications on Business

Key Highlights of Global EMI Shielding Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the EMI shielding market would grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the period between 2019 and 2027 . The total value of the EMI shielding market would touch US$11.4 bn by 2027, rising up from a value of US$6.3 bn in 2018.

Researchers emphasize on the need to prevent coupling of radio waves, electrostatic fields, and electromagnetic fields. Therefore, EMI shielding has gained tremendous relevance across multiple industries. It is, therefore, safe to prognosticate that the global EMI shielding market would become a haven of lucrative opportunities in the years to follow.

Key Drivers of Global EMI Shielding Market

Use of EMI shielding in the electronics industry has opened new avenues for growth for the market vendors. Shielded cables have gained immense popularity in the domain of electronic manufacturing. This factor, coupled with the relevance of controlling electrical signals in several devices, has created new opportunities for growth and advancement.

Shielding of electromagnetic and electrostatic field is an indispensable feat across the electronics industry. The revenue index of the global EMI shielding market is set to improve in the years to come by.

NATO provides discrete specification with regard to shielding of keyboards and computers. These specifications are meant to prevent capturing of passive emissions from keyboards that could in turn result in password leaks.

Specialised keyboards, majorly used across high-end, industries use EMI shielding to ensure increased security. Therefore, the need for physical and cyber security has also generated fresh revenues within the global EMI shielding market.

Consumer Electronics Leading Application Segment Because of Rising Sales of Smart Electronics

EMI shielding finds application in various sectors such as healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. At present, the consumer electronics segment accounts for a leading share in the market because of the growing sales of different sophisticated smart electronics such as mobile phones and tablets, GPS tracker, portable communication devices, etc.

Other key end use segments are the automotive, aerospace, defense, and healthcare. In the automotive segment, for example, EMI shielding is used in power seats, power windows, automatic sliding doors, remote starters, and keyless ignitions. With the explosive growth in the automotive sector worldwide, the global EMI shielding market too will likely receive a fillip.

Competitive Strategies Adopted by Major Players in the Global EMI Shielding Market

Business expansion is considered to be an important strategy adopted by various leading players in the global EMI shielding market in order to capture the untapped sectors, expand their business, and retain their leading position.

On April 17, 2018 , HEICO Corporation announced that its Dukane Seacom Inc. (Dukane Seacom) subsidiary acquired 100% of the business and assets of the Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon product line of Instrumar Limited (ELT Product Line or ELT) in an all cash transaction. The ELT Product Line, has a significant installed base of large commercial transport aircraft, and designs and manufactures emergency locator transmitter beacons for commercial aviation and defense markets.

, HEICO Corporation announced that its Dukane Seacom Inc. (Dukane Seacom) subsidiary acquired of the business and assets of the Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon product line of Instrumar Limited (ELT Product Line or ELT) in an all cash transaction. The ELT Product Line, has a significant installed base of large commercial transport aircraft, and designs and manufactures emergency locator transmitter beacons for commercial aviation and defense markets. On March 6, 2018, RTP Company announced its expansion into the market in Poland with the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Wroclaw, Poland. New manufacturing location are projected to support the regional demand and provide consistent supply of products to customers operating in Europe. The plant is projected to open in the summer of 2018, and would employ around 25 people who would provide additional support to the company’s customer base in Europe.

Global EMI Shielding Market: Research Scope

Global EMI Shielding Market, by Material Type

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Conductive Polymers

EMI/EMC Filters

Metal Shielding Products

Others

Global EMI Shielding Market, by End-use Industry

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Consumer electronics

Others

