UHT Milk Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecasts, 2019 to 2028

Global UHT Milk Market: Snapshot

UHT milk has gained traction among global population in recent years. The key reason behind this high popularity is said to be its longer shelf life. When fresh milk is processed under high temperatures, it is called as UHT (ultra high temperature) milk. China has been the key consumer of UHT milk from last few years. Increased demand for this food product signifies lucrative avenues for this market in China. Key vendors are growing their efforts to make their position strong in the global UHT milk market. Introduction of new products at lower prices is one of such efforts attracting major population from low economic status. This move is opening new avenues of market growth.

Global UHT Milk Market: Growth Dynamics

Urban population is more inclined toward following western culture than people in rural area. In recent years, there is tremendous rise in urban population in developing countries. This has triggered adoption of western culture in these regions. As a result, there is swift increase in demand for UHT milk in developing countries such as China.

Poor cold chain maintenance in developing countries is one of the key reasons that are a driving factor for UHT milk market. This food product is processed under high temperature, which makes it suitable to store at room temperature without the risk of bacterial growth. Thus, UHT milk does not need to maintain the clod chain. This key specialty is pushing major population from hostels and other places with no refrigeration facility to shift toward using UHT milk.

In recent times, there is rise in trend of consuming food outside homes. For instance, there is increase in consumption of milk in schools, gymnasiums, and sports field. This growing trend is making the way for the promising growth of the UHT milk market. However, higher price of UHT milk as compared to regular milk and loss of nutritional values during processing of this product are hindering the market growth. In addition, unorganized milk market is one of the key restraining factors slowing down the growth of the global UHT milk market.

Global UHT Milk Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

Many initiatives from government and private organizations are supporting the development of the UHT milk market. A case in point is announcement by Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma). The organization stated that it is launching a new factory for UHT milk production. This move is driving the market in Asia Pacific region.

