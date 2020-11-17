Edge AI Software Market report gives an in-depth summary of the key market drivers | include IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Nutanix, TIBCO, Octonion

Edge AI plays a crucial role in autonomous vehicles. Edge AI offers prevailing digital transformation opportunities because of real-time analytics and the ability to directly analyze more contextual information. The AI in self-driving cars runs on local processors and interprets the virtual world model to decide what actions to take with the car. With the help of AI-based autonomous vehicles, automakers can analyze the driving patterns and help improve roadways to reduce accidents.

Most of the vendors in the market offer edge AI software to analyze images, videos, gestures, acoustics, and motions, locally on the devices. With the advent of AI and Machine Learning (ML) in edge devices, users can now extract entities from videos and images, and build applications to discover information from the videos.

The global Edge AI Software market is projected to a grow CAGR of +25% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report are:

The major vendors in the global edge AI software market include IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Nutanix (US), TIBCO (US), Octonion (Switzerland), SWIM.AI (US), Imagimob (Sweden), Anagog (Israel), Foghorn Systems (US), XNOR.AI (US), Bragi (Germany), Invision.AI (Canada), Tact.ai (US), and Veea Systems (England).

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global edge AI software market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key players in the Edge AI Software market have been identified by region and the emerging products, distribution channels and regions are understood through in-depth discussions. Also, the average revenue of these companies, broken down by region, is used to reach the total market size. This generic market measurement is used as part of a top-down process to assess the size of other individual markets through a secondary source catalog, a database, and a percentage of basic research.

The market is escalating rapidly, owing to rising digitization and continuous advancements in the field of cognitive science and computer science that are shaping the way for a new technology. Be that as it may, the cost acquired in making the products is more and the unmistakable degree of profitability is low, in this way representing a major restraining factor for the market’s development.

The current market situation and future prospects of the business sector have also been reviewed. In addition, major strategic operations in the market including item development, mergers and acquisitions, and associations are reviewed. It provides the most important information, such as segmentation for the conductors of the Edge AI Software Market, product offerings and business reports

