Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Market by 2026: Top Vendors are The Boeing Coany, General Dynamics, Alphabet, IBM, Intel, Endeavor Robotics

Technology is moving at a fast pace. The world has come a long way off from the basic computers of the 1980’s. Presently the military uses Artificial Intelligence to mainly process large amounts of data, process signals but it is a fact that in future the country with the best machines will be the strongest unlike in today’s world where numbers trump technology. This requirement has created a massive need for Artificial Intelligence in defense.

Owing to the wide variety of operations they can perform in the current scenario, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) have made significant strides since their inception. Engineers have been identified to harness the capability of UAV, to collect visual and thermal data over vast areas, at a much higher precision than before. With appropriate data analytics, this information is being used by the military for various purposes, which include security and control, aerial reconnaissance, access chemical, biological and nuclear conditions, and to strategize the required measures.

The global Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare market is projected to grow CAGR of +14% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the learning & intelligence segment is expected to lead the artificial intelligence in military market from 2020 to 2026. Governments of various countries, such as the US, India, China, Russia, and Germany, are increasingly investing in the field of artificial intelligence to develop highly-advanced AI systems for military applications.

The artificial intelligence in military market has been segmented on the basis of platform, offering, application, technology, and region. Based on application, the artificial intelligence in military market has been classified into information processing, warfare platform, threat monitoring & situational awareness, planning & allocation, cyber security, simulation & training, logistics & transportation, target recognition, battlefield healthcare.

Report talks about growth, market trends, progress, challenges, opportunities, government regulations, technologies in use, growth forecast, major companies, upcoming companies and projects etc. in the Artificial Intelligence military market. In addition to it, the report also talks about economic conditions of and future forecast of the current economic scenario and effect of current policy changes in to its economy, reasons and implications on the growth of this sector.

